Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,637 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

