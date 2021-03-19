Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $297,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,569.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,641 shares of company stock worth $1,342,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

