Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.86

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.62 ($0.06). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 199,779 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market cap of £7.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.06.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

