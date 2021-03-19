Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 984,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $73.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

