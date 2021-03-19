Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Houlihan Lokey worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE HLI traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $65.80. 7,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,106. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

