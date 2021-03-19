Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $104.67

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.67, but opened at $112.22. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $107.23, with a volume of 3,202 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $659.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 635.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.