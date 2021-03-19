Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report sales of $22.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.52 million to $22.96 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.38 million to $86.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.37 million, with estimates ranging from $84.32 million to $84.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

HBMD opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $308.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 96,153 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

