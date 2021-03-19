HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $35,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,810,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of HP by 285.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HP by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

HP stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

