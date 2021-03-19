HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,670 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in HP by 4.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.