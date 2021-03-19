HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) Insider Richard Stephens Acquires 102,099 Shares

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) insider Richard Stephens acquired 102,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$12,047.68 ($8,605.49).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.09.
HRL Company Profile
