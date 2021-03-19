Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.69

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as high as C$8.91. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$8.64, with a volume of 1,890,207 shares traded.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

