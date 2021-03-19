Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.57

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $16.75. Hudson Global shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 1,903 shares.

Several research firms have commented on HSON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.