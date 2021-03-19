Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $30.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,877,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.