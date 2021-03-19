Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

