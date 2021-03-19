Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

