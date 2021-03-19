Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $16.32

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $16.90. Humanigen shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 33,491 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,843 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,678. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.