Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0087

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $141,511.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.65 or 0.00629170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00069190 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034580 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

