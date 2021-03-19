Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,263 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,688,000 after purchasing an additional 861,483 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after buying an additional 1,088,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after buying an additional 3,034,420 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

