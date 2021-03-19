Huntsman Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.