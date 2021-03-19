hybrix (HY) Price Tops $1.25

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One hybrix token can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, hybrix has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. hybrix has a market cap of $2.89 million and $2,906.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.68 or 0.00457194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00062196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00076515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

hybrix Token Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,168 tokens. hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io

Buying and Selling hybrix

