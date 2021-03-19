Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits Market Cap of $17.86 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and $37.18 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.81 or 0.00636835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00069214 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024482 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034931 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

