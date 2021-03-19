Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $60.99

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.99, but opened at $63.20. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $63.37, with a volume of 21,875 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,089,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

