HyperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $6.40 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 86.5% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $6.40 million and $49,800.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

