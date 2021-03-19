HyperDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $34,745.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 97.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00644809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024601 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

