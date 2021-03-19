HyperExchange Market Capitalization Tops $813,726.10 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $813,726.10 and approximately $3,699.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.05 or 0.00453295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00143676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.00661998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars.

