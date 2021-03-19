Hyperion (HYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,002.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $3,002.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00653491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024561 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 161,097,333 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.