HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 70.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 66.7% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $14,173.46 and $3,209.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00635509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00035039 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.