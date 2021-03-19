I/O Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,706.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $3,706.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.37 or 0.00390705 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005142 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00030105 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.06 or 0.04781178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,757,939 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

