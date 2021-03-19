I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $3,057.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.00392484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.91 or 0.04595674 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,756,646 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

