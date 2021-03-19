i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Down to $32.88

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $31.56. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 6,711 shares trading hands.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

