IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of IAA worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $109,000.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

