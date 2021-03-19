IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 3.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $192,402,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Cowen upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

Shares of IAC traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.49. 6,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,032. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

