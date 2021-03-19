Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Icade alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $72.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.