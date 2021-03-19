ichi.farm Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00452344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00065482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00143452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.09 or 0.00669519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00076040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

