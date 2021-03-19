ICON Price Tops $1.97 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $117.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003349 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,962,580 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

