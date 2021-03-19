ICON Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00003494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $131.88 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,048,076 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

