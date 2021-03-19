Idea Chain Coin Hits Market Cap of $256.38 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for $5.00 or 0.00008443 BTC on major exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $256.38 million and approximately $10,426.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00692644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,250,580 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

