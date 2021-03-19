Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $283.02

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.02 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.81). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 777,289 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company has a market capitalization of £731.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.60%.

In related news, insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total value of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

