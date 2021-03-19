Identiv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,401 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 151 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,609. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

