Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDRA. Wedbush cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $5.21 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

