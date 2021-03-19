Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Downgraded by Barclays

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 61.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, equities analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

