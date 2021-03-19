Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

IDRA opened at $5.21 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

