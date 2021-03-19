Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $2.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 636,056 shares trading hands.

IDRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $78.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

