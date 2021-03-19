IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $59,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 62.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $484.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

