Idle Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $432,977.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Idle has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $432,977.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be purchased for $13.91 or 0.00023585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.96 or 0.00452627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00065118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00140128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00063543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00669733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00076836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,290 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

