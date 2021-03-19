IG Gold Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 142.4% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $61,206.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00451725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00051330 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00139978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063365 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

