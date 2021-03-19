IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGHY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 4,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. IG Group has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

