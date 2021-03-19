IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.34

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Several research firms have recently commented on IHICY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.
About IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY)
IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.
