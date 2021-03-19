IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Position Reduced by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,472 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

