IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Up 45.9% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $569.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

