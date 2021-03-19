Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 167.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

